Lecture recalls restaurants of Knoxville's past

From frontier taverns and saloons to upscale dining and continental cuisine and a return to our roots of local eating experiences, Knoxville dining has come full circle over the past 225 years.

In a Brown Bag Lecture on Thursday, July 19, author and historian Paula Johnson will share stories ranging from the early country music stars in the city frequenting Harold’s Deli while in the city to perform on radio shows to the 90-year history of fine dining at Regas Restaurant, to guests from around the world dining 266 feet in the air at the Sunsphere Restaurant.

Paula Johnson is the author of Lost Restaurants of Knoxville and the founder of Knoxville Food Tours. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. The lecture, sponsored by the Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel and Crematory, is free and open to the public. It will begin at noon at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville.

Guests are invited to bring a brown bag lunch and enjoy the lecture. Soft drinks will be available. For more information on the lecture, exhibitions, or museum hours, call 865-215-8824 or visit the website at www.EastTNHistory.org.