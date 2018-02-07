Linn Cove Viaduct to close for repairs

× Expand The Linn Cove Viaduct

The iconic Linn Cove Viaduct on the Blue Ridge Parkway will close March 1 for surface repaving and bridge maintenance, according to the National Park Service.

The Linn Cove Viaduct was completed in 1987, and is commonly known as the “missing link” that signaled the completion of the entire 469-mile Parkway route. The viaduct, located at milepost 304 near Linville, North Carolina, is celebrated as an engineering marvel with the road wrapping around the contours of Grandfather Mountain. It is 1,243 feet long, contains 153 segments weighing 50 tons each, and is supported by seven permanent piers.

A Park Service announcement said the viaduct and Parkway will be closed from March 1 through May 24, Memorial Day weekend.

A traffic detour will be in place from milepost 298.6 - Holloway Mountain Road - to milepost 305.1 - U.S. 221. Gates will be located at milepost 303.6, Wilson Creek Overlook on the north, and at U.S. 221 on the south end of the work zone. Within the closed area, including the trail areas beneath the viaduct, the Parkway will be closed to all uses including motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians.

During the closure, crews will remove and replace the asphalt pavement, waterproofing membrane and joints on the bridge. Repairs will also be made to the supporting structure, stone curb, railing and drainage features.

For more information about the Linn Cove Viaduct: http://go.nps.gov/linncove .