Look for snow on Tuesday!

× Expand Gary Pinholster photo December 2016 Photo Essay January snow, Waynesville, N.C.

Winter weather is knocking on the door!

Different areas around the park are looking at varying snow forecasts, but everyone’s going to see it falling on Tuesday.

According to the Weather Service, Waynesville, North Carolina, is expecting rain and snow Tuesday morning, becoming all snow after 8 a.m., with the temperature falling to about 24 by 5 p.m. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches are possible.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee, is expecting snow, mainly before noon, with the temperature falling to around 26 by 5 p.m. Accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is possible.

Bristol is expecting rain before 8 a.m., then snow, with a temperature falling to around 25 by 4 p.m. They are expecting 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Up on Newfound Gap, the Weather Service says snow is likely Monday night as the temperature goes down to about 26. Overnight snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches is possible.

On Tuesday the ridges expect snow, mainly before 4 p.m., with the temperature falling to around 12 by 5 p.m. (Brrrrr!) On Tuesday, snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches is possible at those higher elevations.

Waynesville can see more snow Tuesday night, mainly before 7 p.m. Then it will clear off with a low around 14. Gatlinburg expects the night to be mostly clear with a low around 16. Bristol is similar, with a low around 15.

All these areas will see highs in the mid to upper 20s on Wednesday. Bristol might see a touch of snow Wednesday with a low around 5 that night. Gatlinburg might see snow Wednesday afternoon, with a low around 9. Waynesville should see mostly sunny skies Wednesday with temperatures dropping to around 8.

_____________________________

Courtesy VisitNC.com

The beautiful, fast-flowing waterfalls of the mountain regions take on a completely different appearance when the chill of winter comes blowing. It might be a great time for ice climbing!