Luncheon celebrates Knoxville’s birthday

The Historic Homes of Knoxville will celebrate the founding of the City of Knoxville 227 years ago with a luncheon on Wednesday, October 3.

Steven E. Woodworth, the author, coauthor, or editor of 28 books on the Civil War era, will speak at the luncheon about Civil Way battles in East Tennessee.

Marilyn Kallet, the City of Knoxville’s poet laureate, will also present an original piece specifically created to honor the event.

The public is invited to the luncheon, which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the East Tennessee History Center.

Knoxville leaders will come together at the luncheon to celebrate and promote the city and its historic properties, including Blount Mansion, Crescent Bend House & Gardens, James White’s Fort, Mabry-Hazen House, Marble Springs State Historic Site, Ramsey House and Westwood.

Woodworth’s recent books include a biography of William T. Sherman; Nothing but Victory: The Army of the Tennessee, 1861-1865; and Manifest Destinies: Westward Expansion and the Civil War, an examination of how territorial expansion during the 1840s contributed to the political crisis that led to the Civil War.

Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit the joint marketing activities of the Historic Homes. Purchase tickets through www.hhknoxville.org or by calling 865-523-7543 by September 28.