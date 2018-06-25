Mabry-Hazen House hosting Fourth of July celebration

× Expand Picasa

Mabry-Hazen House is hosting an old-fashioned Fourth of July front porch celebration on Wednesday, July 4, from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Gather with friends, family, and museum staff to celebrate Independence Day. Enjoy great views, good food and beer, live music, and tours of the 1858 house for $10 in a leisurely atmosphere.

Overlooking downtown Knoxville to the west and the Great Smoky Mountains to south, historic Mabry's Hill enjoys a spectacular view of the City of Knoxville's Festival on the Fourth fireworks. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets and spread out on over seven acres of green space near downtown and right off Interstate 40.

Take in the surrounding natural beauty and history while savoring food and drink. Tickets include two adult beverages from Elkmont Exchange. Food will be available for purchase from HeartFire Culinary. Tea, lemonade, and water will also be served.

The celebration features activities for kids and the young at heart, including sack races, seed spitting contests, three-legged races, bocce, croquet, corn hole, and much more. Tours of the historic home will begin at 6 p.m. and fireworks start at 9:35 p.m. Avoid the downtown traffic and take it easy with this laid-back celebration.

Event will occur rain or shine. Tickets will be available at the door or at www.mabryhazen.com/fourth-of-july. More information is also available at www.mabryhazen.com

The Mabry-Hazen House Museum is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1858, three generations of the same family lived in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville. The museum showcases one of the largest original family collection in America, with over 2,000 original artifacts on display.