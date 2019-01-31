Mabry-Hazen House hosts 'Night at the Museum'

Picasa

The Mabry-Hazen House will host its quarterly after-hours social — Night at the Museum — on Wednesday, February 27, from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. During the work week, museums mostly keep bankers' hours and weekends are often packed with other activities, making it difficult for people who hold day jobs but would like to visit more often. Night at the Museum is a chance to visit Mabry-Hazen House after hours on a weekday and drink up a little history. Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, all while enjoying drinks provided by Boyd’s Jig & Reel.

This "historical happy hour" is not just about the festivity either; it’s about connecting with history and gathering at the museum to meet staff, volunteers, and local community members while talking about the past in a casual atmosphere. Mabry-Hazen House also will introduce a new collaborative history series called “Weird History of Knoxville,” where a local speaker recounts a strange story in Knoxville’s past and then guests are invited to share their own weird historical Knoxville anecdotes.

Tickets are $10 per adult and visitors under 18 are free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages and additional drinks are $5. The historic home will be open for self-guided tours and there will be behind-the-scenes access to the family artifacts not typically on display. We’ll have a fire pit available outside and guests are encouraged to bring their games, stories, and camp chairs.

Food will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House.

Event will occur rain or shine. Tickets will be available at the door or at www.mabryhazen.com/natm.