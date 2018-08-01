Mabry-Hazen House Opens After-Hours for Night at the Museum

× Expand Picasa Mabry-Hazen House

Knoxville, TN (July 23) – Mabry-Hazen House is hosting its quarterly Night at the Museum on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 6pm-9pm. With school back in session and autumn approaching, join Mabry-Hazen House for their final event of the summer. During the work week, museums (including Mabry-Hazen House) mostly keep bankers' hours and weekends are often packed with other activities, making it difficult for people who hold day jobs but would like to visit more often. Night at the Museum is a chance to visit Mabry-Hazen House after-hours on a weekday and drink up a little history. Explore the 1858 historic house in an entirely different light as twilight falls upon Mabry’s Hill, watch the sun set behind Sharp’s Ridge and North Knoxville flicker alight, all while enjoying drinks provided by Balter Beerworks. This "historical happy hour" is not just about the festivity either; it’s about connecting with history and gathering at the museum to meet staff, volunteers, and local community members while talking about the past in a casual atmosphere.

Tickets are $10 per adult and visitors under 18 are free. Each purchased ticket includes two adult beverages and additional drinks are $5. The historic home will be open for self-guided tours and there will be behind-the-scenes access to the historic walkout basement. We’ll have bocce, croquet, and corn hole available to play and guests are encouraged to bring their own games. Food will be available for purchase. All proceeds benefit Mabry-Hazen House.

Event will occur rain or shine. Tickets will be available at the door or at www.mabryhazen.com/natm. More information is available at www.mabryhazen.com

Additional Information

The Mabry-Hazen House Museum, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is located atop Mabry’s Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee. Built in 1858, three generations of the same family resided in the Italianate-style home overlooking downtown Knoxville, Tennessee River, and Great Smoky Mountains. The museum showcases one of the largest original family collections in America with over 2,000 original artifacts on display. Furnished and decorated in the style of several decades, Mabry-Hazen gives a rare view into 130 years of Knoxville history. Learn about the origins of Knoxville’s iconic Market Square, the bitter divisions of the Civil War, the infamous 1882 Gunfight on Gay Street, a mountain city in the New South, the scandalous 1934 breach of promise and seduction trial, and much more through the rich, colorful lives of the Mabry and Hazen families.

CONTACT:

Patrick Hollis, Executive Director

Office: 865-522-8661

Email: director@mabryhazen.com