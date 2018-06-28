Man sentenced for park vandalism

A Charlottesville, Virginia, man who was arrested in October 2017 for multiple counts of vandalism on the Blue Ridge Parkway and in Shenandoah National Park was sentenced last month in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia.

Joseph Edward Duva, of Charlottesville, Virginia, pled guilty to multiple vandalism related charges involving property damage to park signs, historic structures, mechanical equipment and vehicles. Duva was sentenced to 11 months in jail, three years of supervised release, and was ordered to pay $15,483 in restitution.

Duva’s arrest and charges stem from a high volume of vandalism in both parks between April and September 2017. An in-depth, joint investigation by both National Park Service sites uncovered Duva damaged property using spray paint, paint balls, and marbles.

“Destruction of public property in a national park is a serious issue and directly impacts the visitor experience,” said Blue Ridge Parkway Chief Ranger Neal Labrie. “The sentencing in this case sends a strong message to others who might consider similar unlawful behavior.”

Park visitors are reminded they can play an important role in identifying and sharing evidence of illegal behavior. Visitors who see something suspicious are asked to first and foremost stay safe and then report what they have seen by calling Parkway Dispatch at 828-298-2491.