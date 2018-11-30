Man dies in Parkway accident

A Spruce Pine, North Carolina, man dies Friday in a vehicle accident on the Blue Ridge Parkway, according to the National Park Service.

According to a statement issued by the Park Service, Christopher Pallick, 31, of Spruce Pine, was traveling north on the Parkway near Milepost 331 when his vehicle crossed left of center in a curve and struck an oncoming vehicle.

Pallick was transported to Spruce Pine Medical Center where he pronounced dead, the statement said. The driver from the second vehicle was transported to the same hospital and was treated and released.

Sections of the Parkway near Spruce Pine are often used as daily commute routes for mountain residents, providing drivers of neighboring communities access to Spruce Pine retail locations.

The Park Service said no additional details were available at this time.