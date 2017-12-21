Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!

It's hard to believe Christmas is Monday, then we'll be ringing in 2018. The new year is right around the corner and with a new year comes 365 days of possibility and potential.

There's something special about the holiday season. It's more than decorations, parties and presents. It seems hearts soften and memories open during this time of year. For some, the holidays bring feelings of nostalgia and remembrance if they're missing a loved one. For others, it's all smiles and joy.

However and in whatever way you are experiencing the Christmas season, may your holiday be filled with people who matter to you and small moments that highlight what's important in life.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!