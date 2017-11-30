Thanksgiving has come and gone, and Christmas is right around the corner. This is the time of year to splurge a little when it comes to sweets. We all have our favorite holiday desserts and treats, and many of us only indulge during the holidays. So, today on the blog, we share a classic recipe for a tasty mint chocolate log roll.

Ingredients

Glaze

2 cups milk chocolate chips

1 1/4 cups heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips

Cake

3 eggs

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons water

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 cup all purpose flour

Powdered sugar (to help with rolling)

Filling

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 tablespoons powdered sugar

1/2-3/4 teaspoons peppermint extract (taste after 1/2 teaspoon)

1/3 cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions

Glaze

Put chocolate chips in a medium bowl and set aside

Heat cream in small saucepan on low heat until it barely bubbles

Pour heated cream over chocolate chips, let sit for 20-30 minutes

Whisk until smooth

Add vanilla and peppermint extracts, stir

Refrigerate until it thickens (at least a couple hours)

Cake

Preheat oven to 350°F

Line a jelly roll (10×15”) pan with foil and spray with cooking spray

Beat eggs at high speed for 3 minutes, until frothy and dark yellow

Beat in sugar, water and vanilla extract

In a separate bowl, mix dry ingredients (flour, baking cocoa, salt, baking powder)

Stir dry ingredients into wet ingredients until blended

Spread batter in the prepared pan

Batter will be thin and you will need to use a spatula to spread it to all the corners of the pan.

Bake for approximately ten minutes but start watching it after eight

While the cake is baking, lay out a clean kitchen towel on the counter (make sure you have sufficient room)

Sprinkle the towel liberally with powdered sugar

As soon as the cake comes out of the oven, turn it over on the kitchen towel

Remove foil carefully

Working at the short end, fold the edge of the towel over the cake and tightly roll the cake into the towel

Let cake cool completely while rolled in the towel (at least an hour)

Filling

Beat heavy cream with a hand mixer

Slowly add in powdered sugar, one tablespoon at a time, continue mixing/beating

Add 1/2 teaspoon of peppermint extract and beat until whipped cream forms

Add up to 1/4 teaspoon more of peppermint extract (stop and taste periodically until you achieve the mint flavor you desire)

*You will not need all of the filling, so you can use the overage for something else

Creating the Log Roll

Once the cake has cooled completely, unroll it carefully

Spread the filling evenly over the cake, leaving about an inch at both ends (for expansion)

Sprinkle with mini chocolate chips on top of filling and re-roll

Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least an hour

Place cake roll on a wire rack; sit rack in a cookie sheet (with sides)

Pour chocolate glaze evenly over the cake, making sure it covers the ends and sides of the cake.

Transfer to serving platter and top with mini chocolate chips or chopped Andes mints

Enjoy!