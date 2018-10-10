Join the East Tennessee Historical Society on Saturday, October 27, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., for a spooky event highlighting the “monsters” and superstitions that have called East Tennessee home over the years.

From the wampus cat to eerie Victorian mourning traditions, we’ll delve into the region’s history of sightings and folklore! The event will feature a variety of Halloween-themed children’s games, crafts, and storytelling. Children may trick-or-treat at various stops around the East Tennessee History Center, and costume contests will take place on the hour with prizes for most creative, funniest, and scariest costume, so dress to impress.Museum admission is free during the Monsters at the Museum event. Exhibits currently on view include the feature exhibition A Home for Our Past: The Museum of East Tennessee History at 25, an East Tennessee Streetscape and Corner Drug Store, and Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee, a look at 300 years of history, from the Cherokee to the 1982 World’s Fair.

Monsters at the Museum events are free and open to the public from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Museum of East Tennessee is located at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville. For more information, call 865-215-8824 or visit www.eastTNhistory.org.