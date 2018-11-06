Monthly Community Jam!

Date: Saturday, November 17, 2018

Time: 2:00 p.m.—5:00 p.m.

Location: Birthplace of Country Music Museum

The Birthplace of Country Music Museum is now hosting a monthly gathering of local musicians for a full-on community jam session! The jam events have been organized to provide a space for local musicians to gather and pick, collaborate, share their experiences, and—most importantly—to have fun. These free jams are open to all ages and all skill levels; those interested in just coming along to listen to good music are also welcome!

Jams will be scheduled for the third Saturday of each month from 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m., serving as a great warm-up for Saturday night gigs! Musicians are asked to bring their own instruments.

The sessions will be held in the Learning Center at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum.

For more information call 423-573-1927.