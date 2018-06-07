Craig Morgan to headline Pigeon Forge's Patriot Festival

× Expand Craig Morgan

Craig Morgan, an Army veteran and member of the Grand Ole Opry, headlines the 28th annual Patriot Festival, Pigeon Forge’s Independence Day celebration.

The free festival will open at noon, Wednesday, July 4, in Pigeon Forge’s Patriot Park. Food vendors and a kids’ carnival will be available. Onstage entertainment starts at 1:30 p.m. and will continue into the night. The fireworks will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Morgan, whose seven top-ten hits include "That's What I Love About Sunday" and "Redneck Yacht Club," takes the stage prior to the fireworks.

Visitors are welcome to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Umbrellas, tents, and coolers will not be permitted. Free parking will be provided at the Teaster Lane Municipal parking lot, and a free shuttle will operate every 20 minutes between the lot and festival site.

In addition to a variety of local entertainers, the band Electric Avenue, an ‘80s pop tribute band, will appear earlier in the day. The group performs hit songs from decade favorites - Tears for Fears, Wham!, David Bowie and Prince, to name a few.

Additional information regarding the festival and Pigeon Forge can be found at MyPigeonForge.com or by calling 800-251-9100.