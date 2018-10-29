Motorcyclist dies on Parkway

Blue Ridge Parkway rangers reported one fatality after responding to a multi-vehicle collision near the Tanbark Ridge Parking Overlook, Milepost 377, at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to witnesses at the scene, rangers said a southbound vehicle was making a left turn into the overlook when a motorcycle traveling northbound struck the vehicle. The operator of the motorcycle died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision. There were no other injuries.

The Tanbark Ridge overlook is north of Asheville, presenting a view of Bull Creek and the Riceville valley.

The identification of the motorcycle operator is withheld pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing and no further details are available at this time.