Museums offer day of free admission

× Expand Photo by Andrea Zucker A guitar in The Blues Hall of Fame Museum in Memphis owned and used by Blues Hall of Famer R.L. Burnside.

Hundreds of small museums and historic sites will offer free admission on Saturday, September 22, as part of the national celebration of Museum Day Live!

Museum Day Live! tickets can be downloaded at smithsonian.com/museumday. Visitors who present the Museum Day Live! ticket will gain free entrance for two at participating museums for this one day only. One ticket is permitted per household, per email address.

The event represents the commitment of the Smithsonian and other museums to make learning and the spread of knowledge accessible to everyone, giving museums across all 50 states the opportunity to emulate the admission policy of the Smithsonian museums in Washington, D.C. Last year’s event drew more than 250,000 participants, and this year’s event expects to attract more museum goers than ever before.

A glance at the Museum Day Live! website shows numerous facilities in the region taking part, including art galleries, historic sites and museums of natural history. They include the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art in Charlotte; the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum in Williamsburg, Virginia; the Historic Railpark & Train Museum in Bowling Green, Kentucky; the Blues Hall of Fame Museum in Memphis; the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, Georgia; and the Museum of East Tennessee History in Knoxville.