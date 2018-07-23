Oak Ridge music season announced

The Oak Ridge Civic Music Association has announced its 74th concert season — Distinctly Oak Ridge — with concerts beginning in August and culminating next April. Audience members will experience jazz, klezmer, Americana, film, Broadway, folk and classical music, highlighted by the trumpet, oboe, cello, organ, violin, and voice.

The season opens at 3 p.m. on Sunday, August 26, with the free family concert, "What's Up at the Symphony," featuring music from Looney Tunes and the dazzling sister-and-brother violin duo of Lydia and Garren Anderson, winners of the 2018 Youth Aliyah Concert sponsored by Oak Ridge Hadassah.

The Tesla String Quartet and Thomas Gallant collaborate in music for strings and oboe to open the Oak Ridge Chamber Music Series at 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 23, in Pollard Auditorium.

The Oak Ridge Symphony Orchestra & Chorus subscription series opens at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 29, in a concert featuring a wide variety of American music. Chorus Director Jaclyn Johnson will lead the ensemble in music by Randall Thompson set to poetry by Robert Frost. "The entire concert is one that audience members of all ages can connect to," Johnson said.

The subscription series will continue into 2019. Complete details are available at www.ORCMA.org. Subscriptions may be purchased by calling or emailing the office, (865) 483-5569 or office@orcma.org. Individual tickets may be purchased online, via telephone, or at the door.