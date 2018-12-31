Park, Parkway accessible during shutdown

× Expand National Park Service Sunset Sunset in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

National parks will remain as accessible as possible during the shutdown of the federal government. Park roads, overlooks, and trails on the Blue Ridge Parkway will remain accessible to visitors weather permitting. Emergency and rescue services will be limited.

There will be no park-provided visitor services at the Blue Ridge Parkway, including public information, restrooms, trash collection, and facilities and roads maintenance (including plowing if applicable). Some lodging, restaurants, and other services may be available when provided by concessioners or other entities, such as the Southern Highland Craft Guild at the Folk Art Center. Reservations at park hotels should be confirmed by contacting the concessioner that operates the hotel or visiting their website.

Because of the federal government shutdown, NPS social media and websites are not being monitored or updated and may not reflect current conditions.

Specific details of the operating status of Blue Ridge Parkway facilities during the federal government shutdown are:

Park Roads : Parkway motor road is open, unless otherwise closed due to snow/ice.

: Parkway motor road is open, unless otherwise closed due to snow/ice. Trails: Open if accessible.

Open if accessible. Picnic Areas: Price Park Picnic Area will remain open as long as the road is accessible/open. All other picnic areas are closed.

Price Park Picnic Area will remain open as long as the road is accessible/open. All other picnic areas are closed. Campgrounds: Closed

Closed Gated Parking Areas: Open as long as road is accessible/open, unless already gated for regular seasonal closure.

Open as long as road is accessible/open, unless already gated for regular seasonal closure. Government Offices: Closed

Closed Year Round Visitor Centers:

Asheville Visitor Center at Milepost 384 is closed.

The Minerals Museum at Milepost 331 is open, weather permitting, managed by Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce.

Concession Facilities:

Folk Art Center at Milepost 382 is open, weather permitting.

Peaks of Otter Lodge at Milepost 86 is open on winter schedule, weather permitting.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit the park service website.