Rain delays work on Linn Cove Viaduct

Blue Ridge Parkway officials announced the continued closure of the Linn Cove Viaduct, at Milepost 304, due to continued and heavy rainfall in the area. The final steps in completing an ongoing project at that location require a minimum of 48 hours of dry weather. Project managers will resume and complete the project as soon as conditions improve, officials said.

Heavy rainfall in the area has also closed the original detour route on a section of US 221 around the Viaduct due to a road washout. Variable message boards located on the Parkway at both the north and south approach of the Viaduct provide alternate route information using NC 105.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the Parkway’s website for real time road information and a map of the suggested route around the Viaduct.

Access to Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, Price Park Campground, and the popular Beacon Heights, Rough Ridge and Boone Fork trail heads remains open. A section of the Tanawha Trail below the Viaduct remains closed.

The Linn Cove Viaduct closed in March for a comprehensive road maintenance project to remove and replace the asphalt pavement, waterproofing membrane and joints on the bridge and complete repairs to the supporting structure, stone curb, railing and drainage features.