Remain aware of flood risk in Smokies

Residents and visitors to the region should be aware of the threat of heavy rainfall for the remainder of the week as the remnants of subtropical storm Alberto move north through Tennessee.

The National Weather Service says the storm could drop 1 to 3 inches of rain in the region, with higher amounts possible in some areas.

Severe weather associated with Alberto is blamed for the deaths of a Greenville, South Carolina, television crew killed when a large tree fell on their SUV while they were in Polk County, North Carolina, Monday reporting on local storm damage.

That accident shows that dangerous conditions can exist far from the eye of a Gulf storm.

The Weather Service says showers, thunderstorms and heavy rain are possible in the Smoky Mountain region through Friday.

Areas in Northwest Georgia, Tennessee, Western North Carolina, Northwest South Carolina, Kentucky and Southwest Virginia are under advisory for flash flooding, according to forecasts.

“The ground across the Southern Appalachian is already saturated and additional rainfall, especially bands of moderate to heavy rain, will potentially cause localized flooding,” the Weather Service pointed out.