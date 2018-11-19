Santa on the Chimney set for Dec. 1 & 8

The first two Saturdays of December are magical days at Chimney Rock at Chimney Rock State Park in North Carolina.

Santa will be rappelling down the Chimney with his professional helpers from Fox Mountain Guides. In training for making his Christmas Eve deliveries, he'll be rappelling at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Rappelling Chimney Rock “is one of my favorite ways to get ready for my big delivery night. After all, where else can you take in beautiful views of Lake Lure and the Gorge and visit with so many children at one time,” Santa said.

At the top of every hour, Santa will take a break from climbing the Chimney so that he and Mrs. Claus can visit with kiddos and their families.

Holiday music will be provided from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. both days. Students from the Lake Lure Classical Academy will perform on Saturday, Dec. 1, and Hendersonville Symphony Children's Choir will sing on Saturday, Dec. 8.

An assortment of holiday craft stations and complimentary cookies and hot cocoa will be available both days. The event will end with a hike guided by an elf along the Great Woodland Adventure trail at 2 p.m. During the hike, families can go on a scavenger hunt with Santa's helpers.

Tickets are $15 per adult and $7 per child. There are additional fees for other activities, including breakfast with the elves.

For more details about Santa on the Chimney, visit ChimneyRockPark.com.