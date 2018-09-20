Sarah McLachlan in Asheville for benefit concert

× Expand Sarah McLachlan

Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan will appear Saturday night at the U.S. Cellular Center in Asheville, headlining a benefit for regional pediatric cancer patients.

“We are beyond thrilled that Sarah has agreed to appear on our behalf to help pediatric cancer patients, said Taryn Hoffman, executive director of the Green Side Up Foundation. “Sarah is not only a wonderful artist, but she has devoted a generous amount of her time in support of efforts to improve the lives of children and youth.”

The Green Side Up Foundation is an Asheville-based non-profit providing support for local pediatric cancer patients.

McLachlan, who founded the Lilith Fair tour, has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide. She has received three Grammy Awards and twelve Juno Awards, and was recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.

The Lilith Fair tour showcased female musicians and raised more than $7 million for charities big and small.

Andrew Reed

Opening for McLachlan is Andrew Reed, a Top 40 recording artist based in Asheville who has dedicated much of his life “to helping those with life threatening illnesses,” Hoffman said. Songs from his album, “If All the World Were Right,” have hit the Billboard Top 40 as well as the Top 10 in global charts.

Reed’s song “Cure My Mind” is currently No. 1 on the Indie Records chart.

Tickets range from $52 to $127.50 and are available at the U.S. Cellular Center box office, online at Ticketmaster.com, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Find out more here.