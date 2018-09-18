Sections of Parkway, state parks re-open

Sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway have re-opened after the weekend storm.

Now open on the Parkway are: from milepost 0 to milepost 29 in Virginia; from milepost 105.8 at US 460 to milepost 121.4 at US 220; from milepost 290.8 at Green Hill Road to milepost 317.5 at US 221, including Linville Falls; and from milepost 375.7 at Ox Creek Road to milepost 469 at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

A Park Service announcement said “campgrounds in these sections will reopen on Wednesday” at noon. “Other campgrounds, and visitor facilities, will reopen pending assessments and any necessary clean-up of storm debris.”

Portions of the Parkway not listed above “are closed to all traffic, including cyclists and pedestrians.”

It appears most sections of the Great Smokies National Park are open.

Most of the North Carolina State Parks west of Charlotte have re-opened, according to an announcement by state authorities. The only western state park still closed is Grandfather Mountain.

In South Carolina, “Cheraw and Little Pee Dee state parks are closed until further notice. Myrtle Beach State Park and Huntington Beach State Park are open to day-use visitors only. All other parks are open,” according to the parks website.