Sevierville Trunk and Treat event

Sevierville ghosts and goblins can get all of their Halloween in one place as Quaker Steak and Lube and TGI Fridays, along with more than 20 community partners, offer one of the area’s largest Trunk and Treat events Halloween evening.

Admission is free, and kids are invited to show up in costume between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. October 31 in the lower parking lots of both restaurants, located at 1431 Parkway and 1503 Parkway in Sevierville.

Participating booths include Flapjack’s, Smoky Pancake Cabin, Smoky Mountain Pancake House, TGI Fridays, Quaker Steak and Lube, Golden Corral, The Melting Pot, Camp Riverslanding, Corkys, Governors Stadium 14, Chick-Fil-A, The Resort, Hillside Winery, Burton McKinnish Attorney at Law, Sevier Air, Smokey Mountain Sounds, Sky High Tours, Tennessee Smokies and more.