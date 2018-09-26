"Singin' in the Rain" Comes to Barter Theatre

× Expand Billie Wheeler

Barter Theatre is excited to announce the return of one the most beloved musical comedies of all time, “Singin’ in the Rain”. Running from Sept. 27 through Nov. 10, “Singin’ in the Rain” follows beloved silent-film star Don Lockwood as he realizes the future of film rests in “talkies”. Life and love ensue as he ponders his next move.

Based on the classic film comedy set at the end of the silent film era, “Singin’ in the Rain” was written by comedy legends Betty Comden and Adolf Green. The musical features beloved songs by Nico Herb Brown and Arthur Freed. Barter Theatre even adds a “rainy” surprise that you have to see to believe.

Audiences will hear fan favorite songs like “Make Em Laugh”, “You Are My Lucky Star”, “You Were Meant for Me”, “All I do is Dream of You”, and of course the title song “Singin’ in the Rain”. Laugh and sing as you see unforgettable scenes, songs and dances that will leave you in awe of a night to remember for the rest of your life.

“Rain brings life. Rain makes everything around us alive,” said Richard Rose, director of “Singin’ in the Rain”. “The fact that rain brings life wasn’t lost on Betty Comden and Adolph Green when they wrote ‘Singin’ in the Rain’. We take great joy in watching a young child play in a mud puddle because we see joy and renewal. It’s the perfect image of freedom; there’s not a care in the world, even a downpour couldn’t dampen happiness.”

“Singin’ in the Rain” is made possible through the great generosity of our corporate sponsors Strongwell and Ballad Health, as well as our media sponsors, Market Innovations, WCYB, The Northeast Tennessee Media Group, and Lamar Advertising.

Tickets for “Singin’ in the Rain” start at just $20. For tickets and more information, call 276-628-3991 or visit BarterTheatre.com.

About Barter Theatre

Barter Theatre, the nation’s longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the state theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts.