Smithville readies for Fiddlers' Jamboree

The 47th Annual Smithville Fiddlers' Jamboree and Crafts Festival, in Smithville, Tennessee, attracts more than 80,000 people to celebrate old-time and Appalachian music, culture and tradition. The festival runs July 6-7 with 35 music and dance competitions.

Streets are full of more than 200 handmade craft booths that range from pottery, jewelry, woodwork and other regional-based art, food booths and more. Musicians interested in playing for enjoyment are invited to jam at the “shade-tree picking” areas located around the downtown courthouse lawn.

The newest competition is Old-Time Appalachian Folk Singing for duet, trio or quartet. The new category joins the lengthy list of competitions that include Buck Dancing, Old-Time Appalachian Flatfoot Dance, Bluegrass Banjo, Contest Fiddle, Square Dancing and the culmination of the festival – the Fiddle-Off.

Grammy Award-nominated Michael Cleveland who will receive the 2018 Fiddler’s Jamboree Blue Blaze Award at the this year’s festival. Cleveland has won more IBMA awards than any other fiddle player, including 10 wins for Fiddle Player of the Year, six for Instrumental Recorded Performance of the Year.

For more information, visit www.fiddlersjamboree.com.