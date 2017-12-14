As Ben Anderson says in his book Smokies Chronicle, "All trails offer a story of some sort." The national park system celebrated its centennial in 2016. Anderson decided to spend that year backpacking, exploring and observing as much of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park as possible. The book serves not only as a trail guide but also a chronicle of the region's natural and human history, mountain culture, geography, geology, fauna and flora.

(Below is an exerpt from the book Smokies Chronicle: A Year of Hiking in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, published in 2017. The hike described took place in 2016.)

‘A Dramatic Turn of Events’

A winter hike by Ben Anderson

Trails: Caldwell Fork, Boogerman

Trailhead weather conditions: 46 degrees, mostly cloudy, calm

Round-trip miles hiked: 7.6

As numerous wildfires raged across the southern Appalachians for most of November, the park was spared except for a small fire near Chimney Tops that had a relatively minor impact. Dramatically and tragically, arson in the same area late in the month changed that good fortune. Ironically, it happened just a few days before significant rainfall finally arrived, following three parched months. The park’s first major wildfire of the fall fire season, named the Chimney Tops 2 Fire, scorched a sizable portion of the park’s forestland in a destructive preview of the nearly twenty-five hundred homes and businesses in and around Gatlinburg that burned during a night of terror November 28-29. (Although some park structures sustained wind damage, somehow the fire itself did not destroy or damage any structures inside the park.) Fed by dry vegetation, low humidity, and winds gusting to hurricane force, the Chimney Tops 2 Fire ultimately grew exponentially from a two-acre blaze on the Chimneys’ northern spire. The fast-moving fire raged far beyond a planned four-hundred-acre containment area, to become a catastrophic eighteen-thousand-acre inferno inside and outside the park. The fire, which was not fully contained until December 18, forced closure of the entire park for the first time since the needless federal government shutdown in 2013; park headquarters and Newfound Gap Road did not reopen for ten days. The park-wide shutdown came a day after park officials closed ten backcountry camping areas, about twenty trails, and three roads, including Newfound Gap Road, because of the rapidly growing fire. (Footnote: Several of those paths, including the extremely popular Chimney Tops Trail, remained closed well into 2017.) In short, the fire’s impact inside and outside the park was historic, devastating, and deadly, as it killed fourteen people and injured or sickened nearly two hundred more. Gatlinburg and Sevier County will never be the same after a truly hellish night.

In the wake of the widespread destruction in the Gatlinburg area, the park’s backcountry office understandably asked all volunteers to refrain from any type of volunteer work anywhere in the park until further notice. Because the Chimney Tops 2 Fire was still only 10 percent contained inside the park by early December, backcountry managers obviously wished to keep the sole focus on firefighters battling the blaze. But with the North Carolina side of the park reopened and unscathed, I decide, after some deliberation, to resume my hiking excursions in a part of the park far removed from fire damage or danger.

From time to time, the isolated Cataloochee Valley has been a kind of refuge for me. It served as such soon after the 9/11 attacks, and today its quiet beauty has a similar effect in the wake of the disastrous Chimney Tops 2 Fire. Perhaps at some point, I can assist in some small way with this latest tragedy, with it occurring close to home. But for now, I find a measure of peace in Cataloochee on this cool December day after a November marked by shocking events. Although I’m usually a warm-weather guy, never having lived north of Greensboro, North Carolina, I do enjoy the quietude and stark beauty of Cataloochee during the winter.

Today I decide to hike the lower section of Caldwell Fork Trail and the entire Boogerman Trail. The latter path is named for one Robert “Boogerman” Palmer, who according to Cataloochee legend told his teacher on the first day of school that his name was Boogerman; not surprisingly, the name endured. Rather than a complete loop, the Caldwell Fork/Boogerman route is shaped more like a lasso as the first three-fourths mile on Caldwell Fork Trail is repeated on the return to the trailhead. Slightly more than half of today’s hike is one-way on Boogerman Trail.

The tight, twisting road into Cataloochee seems rougher, more rutted, today than it did on my October trip to the valley. But it’s also considerably less dusty, because of the long-anticipated rainfall earlier in the week. Traffic is also much lighter, as one would expect in December, even on a Saturday. The long-range views are good, too, with the deciduous trees now essentially bare. I make it to the park boundary in less than an hour from my house and to trailhead parking in another fifteen minutes or so. I’m surprised to see three vehicles at the small parking area upon my arrival, though there’s still adequate space for mine.

Caldwell Fork Trail begins with the most attractive footbridge I’ve seen, spanning Palmer Creek. Recently and beautifully constructed with stone steps and footings and a long planed log, it also features double wooden handrails that make the wide creek crossing safer and less intimidating. The footbridge provides a sharp contrast to some of the trail’s foot logs, which have been battered over time, and especially the Caldwell Fork crossings, which require fording of the stream where former foot logs have washed out.

The first part of Caldwell Fork Trail is easy and pleasant. On mostly level terrain, it courses through a mixed open forest, featuring many tall white pines. After about one-third mile, the trail bends to the left to run along the west side of Caldwell Fork, before crossing the stream on another sturdy, reconstructed footbridge. It then reaches an unassuming junction with Boogerman Trail, where I turn left and rock-hop across Palmer Branch (not to be confused with Palmer Creek). Here the trail begins a steady climb in the general direction of soaring Cataloochee Divide, eventually attaining an elevation above thirty-five hundred feet at its highest point. Initially the tread on the trail—the only one in Cataloochee that’s off-limits to horse traffic—is easy on the feet, punctuated by soft pine needles underfoot in many places. About halfway along the four-mile trail, the path passes the site of the former home and farm of Boogerman Palmer. I pull in for lunch after a stiff, mostly straight climb to a wintertime vantage point along Den Ridge.

The high clouds continue to thicken, while I eat a ham-and-cheese sandwich instead of my usual peanut butter and jelly. It’s become a dark December afternoon, with the temperature stubbornly hanging in the mid-forties. I’m beginning to wonder if the rain predicted to move in overnight might arrive this afternoon. Suddenly, I feel enveloped by what my conservation hero Theodore Roosevelt called the melancholy of the wilderness. But the loneliness of this spot will soon yield to signs of civilization, which come from seeing the vestiges of past homesteads and encountering other hikers. I have another sip of water and start hiking again.

Soon, I begin a cardio climb to the trail’s apex, where there’s a view through the leafless trees of mighty Mount Sterling. A milky sun reappears, brightening the winter woods. I start to descend on a trail that will be rougher and rockier for most of its remaining course to its upper junction with Caldwell Fork Trail. After the grade eases at an old homesite to the right of the trail, there’s a long, low rock wall, which has stood the test of time despite its absence of mortar. Just down the trail is a large, hollowed-out yellow poplar, so much a prototype for a bear den that it may as well have a welcome mat out front. The trail then begins to play tag with Snake Branch, crossing it in a few places, before passing another rock wall. I get a glimpse of hikers down the trail before I see another rock wall. Here a short side trail leads steeply to a ridge, where twisted barbed-wire fencing encloses two graves marked by fieldstones. Before reaching Caldwell Fork Trail, I catch up with three hikers. As they clear limb debris, one says that they’re doing some impromptu trail maintenance. I reply by noting that’s never a bad thing. After turning right on Caldwell Fork Trail, back toward the trailhead, I traverse one last short crossing of Snake Branch before the latter finally disappears into the fork.

For the next couple of miles, until Caldwell Fork Trail meets the lower Boogerman Trail, the stream crosses the trail numerous times. Unfortunately for hikers, several crossings require fords that are not only bone-chilling to feet and legs in the winter, but also are a little treacherous in places, even with low water. A misstep and fall into the cold December water could quickly lead to hypothermia. Even some of the foot logs still in place are missing handrails. At the first ford, I dig out creek shoes from my daypack. Despite their uncomfortable wetness, I doggedly keep them on—even as I travel on land—for other creeks I’ll need to ford before I gladly reach the Boogerman junction. Just beyond the junction, I put my dry hiking shoes and socks back on, grateful that two sturdy footbridges will keep me dry the rest of the way, unless I do something really crazy. I don’t, and find myself back at the car after about fifteen more minutes of dry, enjoyable walking.

At trail’s end, I decide to drive farther up the valley, to where it opens up into lovely meadows framed by soaring mountains. En route, near a ranger residence, the last of a dozen or so wild turkeys are crossing the road. But their numbers are surpassed by an even larger group of elk cows that have gathered between the road and house. It’s a pastoral and peaceful landscape, almost poignantly so, considering the events on the Tennessee side of the Smokies earlier this week. Sadly, the Gatlinburg area is facing a long and difficult road back from the cataclysmic Chimney Tops 2 Fire, and even that is understatement.

