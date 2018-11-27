Smoky Mountain 12 days of Christmas

As the holiday season looms, we thought it would be fun to look back at popular stories from Smoky Mountain Living magazine, share some laughs with a funny attempt at songwriting (and poetry) and give you, our beloved readers, the opportunity to share a subscription to Smoky Mountain Living as a Christmas or holiday gift for that person who deserves a gift, but you don't know quite what is right to offer. What do you give that favorite teacher? The kind neighbor? The Sunday school leader or the preacher? What about the mail carrier?

Maybe this tongue-in-cheek version of an eternal Christmas classic will help. Follow the links for some great content that has appeared previously in the magazine, or to buy that gift.

On the first day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me, a subscription to this magazine!

On the second day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me: two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!

Wild Turkeys It’s estimated that only 30,000 wild turkeys, Meleagris gallopavo, were left in North America by the early 1900s.

On the third day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me: three forks of Big South, two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!

On the fourth day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me: four Abingdon ghosts, three forks of Big South, two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!

On the fifth day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me: candies from Mast General Store! four

Abingdon ghosts, three forks of Big South, two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!

On the sixth day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me: six Cherokee dancers, candies from Mast General Store! Four Abingdon ghosts, three forks of Big South, two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!

The Biltmore Company Photo 12 Days of Christmas Christmas finery, including a 35-foot-tall tree in the Banquet Hall, decks the halls at the Biltmore House.

On the seventh day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me: seven Biltmore visits, six Cherokee dancers, candies from Mast General Store! Four Abingdon ghosts, three forks of Big South, two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!

On the eighth day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me: eight shots of moonshine, seven Biltmore visits, six Cherokee dancers, candies from Mast General Store! Four Abingdon ghosts, three forks of Big South, two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!

On the ninth day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me: nine Dolly Partons, eight shots of moonshine, seven Biltmore visits, six Cherokee dancers, candies from Mast General Store! Four

Abingdon ghosts, three forks of Big South, two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!

On the tenth day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me: ten climbs up Clingmans, nine Dolly Partons, eight shots of moonshine, seven Biltmore visits, six Cherokee dancers, candies from Mast General Store! Four Abingdon ghosts, three forks of Big South, two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!

On the eleventh day of Christmas, my best friend gave to me: eleven Devil’s Cellars, ten climbs up Clingmans, nine Dolly Partons, eight shots of moonshine, seven Biltmore visits, six Cherokee dancers, candies from Mast General Store! Four Abingdon ghosts, three forks of Big South, two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!

ON THE TWELFTH DAY OF CHRISTMAS, my best bud gave to me: Twelve AT hikes, eleven Devil’s Cellars, ten climbs up Clingmans, nine Dolly Partons, eight shots of moonshine, seven Biltmore visits, six Cherokee dancers, candies from Mast General Store! Four Abingdon ghosts, three forks of Big South, two turkeys gobblin’ and a subscription to this magazine!