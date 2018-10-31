Sorghum-making demonstrations at Cades Cove Visitor Center - funded by Great Smoky Mountains Association - take you back in time to the mountain farms that once populated the Smokies and their annual fall sorghum cane harvest. Demonstrations are free and open to the public. Upcoming dates are:

November 9, 10, 11 and 12 (Veterans’ Day)

November 16, 17 and 18

November 23, 24 and 25

The Great Smoky Mountains Association exists in part to help preserve the unique history and culture of the Smokies. One way it does so is through funding sorghum-making demonstrations in the national park. Sorghum syrup is a distinct part of the Appalachian culture. Mountain inhabitants had a notoriously big sweet tooth, and for many, sorghum was the only sweetener available, according to Rose Houk in Food & Recipes of the Smokies.

Visitors will find many nods to sorghum throughout the park’s eight visitor centers, including the 2018 seasonal coffee mug that honors the tradition and Great Smoky Mountains Association-published cookbooks containing delicious sorghum-based recipes.