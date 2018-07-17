Southern Highlands Reserve seeks volunteers

Are you interested in native plants? The Southern Highlands Reserve in Lake Toxaway is looking for several enthusiastic volunteers to help re-pot native azaleas that have been grown from seed at SHR and now need some extra room to grow.

Volunteer hours will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Thursdays beginning July 24. Learn a bit about natives as you enjoy the camaraderie of other plant enthusiasts. Bring a sack lunch to enjoy in the Chestnut Lodge with SHR staff.

The Southern Highlands Reserve, located in Lake Toxaway, North Carolina, is dedicated to sustaining the natural ecosystems of the Blue Ridge Mountains through the preservation, cultivation and display of plants native to the region and by advocating for their value through education, restoration and research.

For details and to schedule a shift, please contact Anna Norton at anorton@southernhighlandsreserve.org.