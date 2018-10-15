Spaces still open for Cades Cove run

× Expand Bruce McCamish

A few opportunities remain for runners to participate in the Annual Cades Cove Loop Lope, which takes place Sunday, November 4. The registration deadline for either the 10-Mile or 5K course is October 31, and the cost is $75 per person.

“This is the only organized footrace in Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” said Friends of the Smokies President Jim Hart. “It is a wonderful opportunity for runners and walkers of all ages to experience the beauty of Cades Cove in the fall while the road is closed to vehicles.”

The run starts at 7:30 a.m. so that the road can be re-opened to vehicles by noon. Vehicle access past the Townsend Wye will be restricted between the Wye and Cades Cove to registered runners and campers until the race is over.

The Cades Cove Loop Lope is a fundraiser organized by Friends of the Smokies in cooperation with the Knoxville Track Club. Go here for more details or to register.