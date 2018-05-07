Specialty backpacking adventures scheduled

A variety of hikes are scheduled as part of the Great Smoky Mountains Association’s Backpacking adventures. Those interested in learning more about our country’s most visited national park are encouraged to join any of these programs set within Great Smoky Mountains National Park:

Here are some of the scheduled hikes:

Women in the Woods

Friday – Saturday, May 18 - 19

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Greenbrier

Take an extraordinary 2-day, 1-night women-only backcountry trip with Liz Domingue, professional naturalist and owner of Just Get Outdoors tour company, and engage in honest conversation and instruction about the skills needed to be successful and safe in the backcountry.

Creek-to-Creek Vacation

Wednesday – Friday, May 30 – June 1

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Location: Deep Creek Picnic Pavilion

Surround yourself with the Smokies this spring during a 2-night, 3-day heart-pumping vacation. GSMA has partnered with Wildland Trekking Company, an industry leading tour company catering to active travelers, to design this backcountry vacation including both business and pleasure. You’ll work up a sweat getting to your campsite, then put your boots up and enjoy a gourmet meal provided by your WTC guide.

A Boat, Boots and Backpacking

Friday – Monday, September 7 - 10

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Fontana Marina

September is a great time to experience the Smokies. Hot summer air moves out as cool breezes bring a new season. GSMA and Wildland Trekking, a premier tour company catering to active travelers, designed a 2-day, 3-night vacation for seven starting at the waters of one of the most remote locations in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. This trip pairs a self-propelled hiking adventure with relaxed camp time as your guide prepares gourmet group meals.

Proceeds from registration fees support GSMNP through a scope of work that concentrates on education, research and preservation efforts. Those interested in joining these moderate to strenuous events are required to submit a pre-registration form. You can learn more online at https://www.smokiesinformation.org/info/backpacking-2018 or by phone at 865.436.7318, Ext. 349.

Great Smoky Mountains Association-sponsored Branch Out events are designed to enhance greater public understanding, enjoyment and appreciation of the national park. A national park partner, GSMA has provided more than $36 million to support the park’s educational, scientific and historical programs since its inception 65 years ago.

Support for the association is achieved primarily from sales of educational publications and from annual membership dues. Those who wish to enrich their national park experience are encouraged to become GSMA members. For more information about GSMA’s membership and volunteer opportunities, visit SmokiesInformation.org or call 888.898.9102, Ext. 222 or 349.