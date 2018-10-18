Strenuous hike for vast views

Sam Hobbs

Friends of the Smokies will offer a strenuous hike on one of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park’s most popular trails on November 13.

The hike is 3.5 miles up the Chimney Tops Trail, and will be led by Kevin FitzGerald, who retired from his position as deputy superintendent of Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2013.

The trail begins by crossing rushing streams three times before ascending the side of the mountain. A steep climb over a rocky trail leads to a switchback, and the trail then follows along the side of Sugarland Mountain. A ridge offers a view of Mount Le Conte, and the trail descends for the first time as it reaches the rocky pinnacle, the top of which is the first “chimney".

Hikers will learn about the restoration of the trail from Ranger Josh, a member of the Trails Forever crew. It will be a steady, 1,300 foot climb to the new observation area for a view of the rocky outcroppings impacted by the 2016 fire.

The Classic Hikes of the Smokies in Great Smoky Mountains National Park feature interpretation of the trail, history, and park projects supported by Friends of the Smokies.

Each guided hike is $20 for current members which helps fund the Trails Forever program to complete major trail restoration projects in the park. For new and renewing annual members, $35 includes your first hike and a one-year membership to Friends of the Smokies. Register on the Friends website.

The Chimney Tops pinnacles are part of the Anakeesta Formation. Anakeesta metamorphic slate is at least 600 million years old, laid down during the Pre-Cambrian Era.