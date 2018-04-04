Take a hike to Little Cataloochee

× Expand Elly Wells Cook Cabin Cook Cabin

Travel through time with Friends of the Smokies to Little Cataloochee on Tuesday, April 10. The second installment of the 2018 Classic Hikes of the Smokies will take participants 8 miles and ascend 1,500 feet on Pretty Hollow Gap and Little Cataloochee Trails. Highlights will include the recently restored Cook Cabin, the historic Baptist church and cemetery, and spring wildflowers.

The hike will feature special guest Sean Perry of The Hands of Sean Perry Company. Through a partnership with Friends of the Smokies and the National Park Service, Sean and his crew donated time and expertise to restore the Cook Cabin last year. During the project, Sean and his team camped in the remote area of the park. He will share his experience with the group and answer questions about the restoration process.

Author and hiking expert Danny Bernstein, founder of the Classic Hike Series, will lead the hike.

“Years ago, I went to a Little Cataloochee reunion and met a woman who was a little girl before the park came in. She remembers walking from Big Cataloochee to Little Cataloochee to visit a relative and stay for a few days and then return. We'll walk the same way she did but go and return the same day,” Bernstein said.

To learn more or register for any Classic Hike visit Hike.FriendsOfTheSmokies.org. Individual hikes are $20 for current Friends of the Smokies members and $35 for new and renewing members. The Classic Hikes of the Smokies series is sponsored by Smoky Mountain Living, Mission Health, Diamond Brand Outdoors, Equilibar, HomeTrust Bank, Smoky Park Supper Club, and Leap Frog Tours.