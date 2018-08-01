Tennessee Theatre to Host Joint Birthday Party for Everyone Age 90 and Older

On Thursday, Oct. 11, the theatre will host a joint birthday party for anyone in the community turning 90 or older this year. Supported by Eddie Mannis and Prestige Cleaners, the 90th birthday celebration will take place on the stage of the Historic Tennessee Theatre and include lunch, birthday cake and music from the Mighty Wurlitzer organ. Attendees also will be invited to share their stories and memories of visiting the theatre over the past 90 years.

“The Tennessee Theatre reaching its 90th year is not solely about the venue, it’s a celebration of the many community members who have enjoyed and supported the theatre along the way,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “That’s why we’re hosting a birthday party for our friends and patrons who also have reached their 90th year, so we can share in recognizing this momentous occasion together.”

Spots for the free, community birthday party are available on a first-come, first-served basis as space allows. Anyone turning 90 or older this year is welcome to attend along with two guests. To register, individuals or family members can visit www.tennesseetheatre.com/birthday or call Kelly Hider at 865-684-1200, ext. 150.

“We look forward to seeing our stage filled with guests who have reached nine or even 10 decades, celebrating 90-plus years and sharing with us their firsthand accounts of what has made the Tennessee Theatre such a magical place since opening in 1928,” Hancock said. “Please mark your calendars and reserve your spot to join us for this very special birthday party.”

The 90th birthday party is just one way the Tennessee Theatre is commemorating this milestone. With its actual anniversary date occurring Oct. 1, 2018, the theatre invites the public to attend other free activities and ticketed events through the end of year: 90 Days for 90 Years. Some featured events include the Tennessee Theatre 90th Anniversary Gala featuring beloved bluegrass artist Alison Krauss in concert on Sept. 30; the free Mighty Musical Monday event honoring retiring organist Dr. Bill Snyder on Oct. 1; and a re-creation of a night at the movies in 1928, also on Oct. 1.

More activities, tours, stories and surprises will be shared throughout the 90 Days for 90 Years celebration, and a full list of events is available at www.tennesseetheatre.com/90years. Follow the Tennessee Theatre on social media for regular updates, using #90daysfor90years: @tntheatre on Twitter, Tennessee Theatre on Facebook, @tntheatre on Instagram and tennesseetheatre on Spotify.

For more information about the Tennessee Theatre, visit www.tennesseetheatre.com.

