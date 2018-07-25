Figurine by Louise Grenell Figurine by Lesley Keeble

The Toe River Arts Gallery in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, will be transformed into a room of dolls — not the variety of childhood, not Ken and Barbie, GI Joe, or Chatty Cathy — but works of art that take viewer to a realm of understanding how each figurative piece was conceived and created.

The exhibit, “Not to be Toyed With; Exploring the Art of the Doll” will run August 25 through September 22. A reception will be held on Saturday, September 1, from 5-7 p.m.z on the gallery floor.

For the exhibit, 30 members of the GoFigure Guild were challenged to expand their own visions, creating up to 100 original works plus historical art dolls and several “Storybook Characters on Parade” sculptures.

The GoFigure Guild is crafters who creatively explore the art of the figure.

The Toe River Gallery is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information is available at toeriverarts.org.

Toe River Arts is a non-profit arts organization whose mission is the connect the arts with the community to enhance living in the two-county region and serve as an economic driver for all residents and visitors.