The Chocolate Fetish Receives Prestigious Award

The Chocolate Fetish, Asheville’s premier chocolatier, is proud to once again be named as one of the “Best Chocolatiers in America” by the International Chocolate Salon and Taste TV. This year The Chocolate Fetish was awarded the prestigious 6- star Grand Master Chocolatier title – a title awarded to only 9 of over 100 fine chocolate artisans competing.

One of their winning creations, the Spicy Pecan Caramel, won 3 Silver awards in the Spicy Chocolate Competition including Top Spicy Chocolate, Best Ingredient Combinations and Best Taste. One of the judges commented, “The Spicy Pecan Caramel by The Chocolate Fetish was insane! So good.” The Spicy Pecan Caramel features Georgia Pecans spiced with a proprietary spice blend featuring habanero and cayenne peppers balanced by a chewy caramel and a coating of creamy milk chocolate.

“We are inspired by creating classic flavors reminiscent of confections one finds in European chocolate shops and putting a modern twist on those flavors.” Says General Manager and Chocolate Artist, Elizabeth Foley, “It is such an honor to be recognized for the care and quality we put into all our products.”

To celebrate their win The Chocolate Fetish is offering a new Award Winner’s Collection featuring a selection of their most popular award winning products. Featured in the collection will be their hand dipped truffles including popular flavors such as Champagne, After Midnight (extra dark chocolate), and French Velvet (milk chocolate + Madagascar vanilla). This collection will be offered for a limited time and is available in their store and online for shipping nationwide.

The International Chocolate Salon Awards for the Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners in America are decided by a panel of esteemed judges including culinary experts, respected magazine and newspaper editors, and food and lifestyle gurus. The Chocolate Fetish has won over 40 individual awards and been named as one the America’s Best Chocolatiers and Confectioners for the past 6 years.

The Chocolate Fetish has received local and national recognition for their handmade artisan chocolates since opening in 1986. They are known for their premium handcrafted chocolates that are made on site in their downtown Asheville location. You can enjoy The Chocolate Fetish’s award winning chocolates at 36 Haywood Street in Downtown Asheville or order online at www.chocolatefetish.com.