The North Pole Comes to Gilliam Stage

Without a doubt, there is a Santa Claus! Barter Theatre presents “Elf: The Musical” Nov. 16 through Dec. 30. Based on the iconic holiday film, “Elf: The Musical” promises a jolly time for all this holiday season!

This smash-hit musical follows Buddy on his journey from The North Pole to New York City after he learns that he is not really an elf, which explains why he is so terrible at all elf activities. Now, Buddy must discover his true identity with the help of new friends and a lot of catchy tunes. He embarks on a grand adventure full of laughter and show- stopping dance numbers to find his birth father in the big apple.

Traveling from The North Pole to New York City will not be an easy transition for Buddy, so he is going to need a lot of support. Join Buddy in his quest to win over his family. He must save them from the naughty list and remind them of the true meaning of Christmas. We all know, the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

“Elf: The Musical” is based on the New Line Cinema film written by David Berenbaum. The book is written by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, with lyrics by Chad Beguelin, and music by Matthew Sklar.

“Elf: The Musical” is made possible by the generosity of our corporate sponsors Eastman Credit Union and Burke, Powers & Harty Insurance and our media sponsors, WCYB News 5, The NET Media Group, VIPSEEN, and Lamar.

Tickets start at $20; to book your seats, call 276-628-3991 or visit www.BarterTheatre.com