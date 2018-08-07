Things to See, Hear, and Smell in Spring Forests

× Expand Autumn Olive The Autumn Olive

In Southern Appalachia, Spring sends our senses into an ethereal otherworld as so many sights, sounds, and smells greet us. Here are some of the sensory delights that one friend treasures the most.

Virginia’s Sherry Crumley, who lives on a mountain spread with her husband, Jim, says "the smell that most means Spring to me comes from autumn olive. When you get near a patch of autumn olive in bloom, it smells like a woman wearing too much perfume – it’s that powerful. But it’s still a really great smell.”

A sound that Crumley really relishes comes from barred owls, which are often defending their nests and territories in March and April. “A barred owl’s song is like ‘who cooks for you, who cooks for you all,’” she says. “Mixed in are all these cackles almost like the owls are laughing, but there are also hoots and gurgles.”

The most beautiful sight, she said, is that of a native orchid.

“Yellow lady slippers have these delicate butter-colored pouches with tiny red markings inside the bloom,” she says. “You have to get down on their level to really appreciate their beauty.”

Do you have favorite sights, sounds or smells that signal the arrival of Spring? Share them with writer Bruce Ingram at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com and in 2019 he will compile the top 20 into a compelling and enjoyable article for Smoky Mountain Living.