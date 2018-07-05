'Transcendent' guitarist coming to WNC

The Madison County Arts Council will present Tony McManus in concert as part of The Ebbs Chapel performance series this month.

Guitar Player Magazine has touted McManus as one of the 50 transcendent acoustic guitarists, while others are satisfied to call him one of the finest acoustic guitarists in the world.

“Tony will be making his debut performance in Madison County. We try to introduce our audience to a new face each season,” said Laura Boosinger, executive director of the Madison County Arts Council. “I met Tony at a music camp several years ago in East Tennessee. He is a marvelous guitar stylist. But I love his easy going and funny stage presence,” she said.

McManus plays Scottish traditional music, though he branched out when challenged by mandolin virtuoso Mike Marshall to learn the Bach E Major Prelude on guitar, which led to an exploration of classical and baroque music.

Self-taught from childhood - initially after listening to the family record collection - McManus abandoned academia in his 20s to pursue music full time. The session scene in Glasgow and Edinburgh provided the springboard for gigs around Scotland and a studio set for BBC Radio.

He tours internationally. From the western North Carolina gig he moves on to the Adelaide Guitar Festival in Australia, then hops through Germany, Switzerland and Austria before the end of September.

McManus will appear at the Ebbs Chapel Performing Arts Center on Sunday, July 22. Tickets for the 4 p.m. show are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. They may be purchased by phone at (828) 649-1301 or at www.madisoncountyarts.com.

The August concert at the arts center will feature the Kruger Brothers.

The chapel is located at 271 Laurel Valley Road, Mars Hill, North Carolina.