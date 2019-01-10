Twain show coming to Sautee Nacoochee

Kurt H. Sutton brings his highly acclaimed play, Mark Twain and Mr. Clemens, Tonight! to the Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center for two shows on Saturday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, January 20, at 2 p.m.

Sutton's play features tall tales, stories and music from Mark Twain the way Clemens might have told them today. He uses authentic Clemens era music, with which Clemens often entertained family and dignitaries in his parlor. The occasional dramatic pieces out of Twains’ most famous books - Huckleberry Finn, Tom Sawyer, Roughing It - are compelling contrasts to the rest of the performance of humor and music.

Sutton has enthralled audiences as a motivational speaker and entertainer on the theatrical and music stage for 30 years. He has toured and performed Mark Twain and Samuel Clemens for 12 years in theaters, schools, at colleges and special events throughout the United States.

The Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center is located at 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia.

Seating is reserved and tickets are available online at www.snca.org or call 706-878-3300,

$15 Members, $18 Non Members, and $10 Children 16 and under.