Bill Landry

The East Tennessee Historical Society will hold a brown bag lecture on Tuesday, December 4, featuring author Bill Landry and a discussion of his newest book, When the West Was Tennessee.

Landry is known for his work on the award-winning East Tennessee television program The Heartland Series, which ran from 1984 to 2009.

Landry’s new book tells the stories of some of the uncommon people who settled the Tennessee frontier. The book introduces a wide range of historical characters, such as the botanist and artist William Bartram, frontiersman Daniel Boone, the Cherokee warrior Dragging Canoe, the infamous murderers the Harp Brothers, and others on the Tennessee frontier.

Copies of Landry’s books will be available for purchase, and he will sign books following the program.

The program is and free and open to the public. The lecture will begin at noon at the East Tennessee History Center, 601 S. Gay Street, Knoxville. Guests are invited to bring a brown bag lunch and enjoy the lecture. Soft drinks will be available.

For more information on the lecture, exhibitions, or museum hours, call 865-215-8824 or visit the website at www.EastTNHistory.org.