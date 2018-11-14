Winter storm warning for tonight in WNC

× Expand Winter animals Doe X

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for parts of Western North Carolina above 2,500 feet elevation.

The forecast says accumulating ice and sleet is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

“A deep low pressure system moving east from the plains states will send abundant moisture into the region atop a wedge of surface-based cold air tonight. This setup will be favorable for not only heavy precipitation, but also the development of freezing rain and sleet - especially over the central and northern Blue Ridge mountains and the adjacent foothills. Heavy accumulations of freezing rain and sleet could lead to power outages and hazardous travel conditions.”

Forecasts Wednesday afternoon suggest eastern Tennessee will not see freezing temperatures.

From 7 p.m. this evening to 1 p.m. Thursday, Haywood, Buncombe, Henderson and Transylvania counties above 2,500 feet can expect total sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch is expected. Below 2,500 feet, total sleet accumulations of up to one quarter inch and ice accumulations of around two tenths of an inch is expected, according to the forecast.

As a point of reference, Waynesville, North Carolina, is at an elevation of 2,752. Maggie Valley is at an elevation of 3,018, while Canton, North Carolina is 2,615.

The elevation at Highlands, North Carolina, is 4,118, while Asheville is at 2,134 feet.

The weather service suggested residents and visitors should plan on slippery road conditions and hazardous conditions that could impact the morning commute.