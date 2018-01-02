Winter Sports in the Smokies {Complete Listing}

Are you and your family into winter sports? Whether you enjoy skiing, snowboarding, tubing or snowshoeing, multiple locations in the Smoky Mountain region have something to offer. Below you'll find a complete list of ski and snowboard resorts categorized by state. Stay warm and enjoy!

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski Mountain (Blowing Rock)

Beech Mountain Resort (Beech Mountain)

Cataloochee Ski Area (Maggie Valley)

Sapphire Valley Ski Area & Frozen Falls Tube Park (Sapphire)

Sugar Mountain Resort (Sugar Mountain)

Wolf Ridge Ski Resort (Mars Hill)

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg (Gatlinburg)

Virginia

Bryce Resort (Basye)

Massanutten Ski Resort (McGahaysville)

The Omni Homestead Resort (Hot Springs)

Wintergreen Resort (Wintergreen)

West Virginia

Canaan Valley (Davis)

Snowshoe Mountain (Snowshoe)

Timberline Resort (Davis)

Winterplace Ski Resort (Ghent)