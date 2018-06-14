Wood Brothers to play Beech Mountain

• Who: The Wood Brothers

• Where: Beech Mountain Resort, North Carolina

• When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 16

• Cost: All tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Children 4 and under get in free.

• Why:

Though they've been a touring and recording juggernaut for several years now, it's only been in the last few that the innumerable melodic seeds planted by The Wood Brothers has truly come to harvest. An incredibly talented acoustic-rock trio — which includes brothers Chris (bass) and Oliver Wood (guitar) and Jano Rix (percussionist) — the group has risen into the top tier of live acts out there today.

And it's no wonder, seeing as it's the perfect blend of New York City avant-garde jazz improvisation (from Chris' work with Medeski, Martin & Wood) and southern voodoo blues and soul (from Oliver's tenure in Atlanta and the southeast). What has resulted in a melting pot of all the musical avenues — from both sides of the Mason-Dixon Line — that have emerged in this country over the centuries. It's hauntingly familiar, yet also completely new and innovative — what all great art is meant to provoke within you.

Below is a recent interview with bassist Chris Wood, conducted by Smoky Mountain Living Music Editor Garret K. Woodward. For more information on the show and/or to purchase tickets, click on www.beechmountainresort.com/summer-concert-series.

SML interview with Chris Wood (Part #1):

SML interview with Chris Wood (Part #2):