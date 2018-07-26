Would you go to Wood Day?

Robert Batey Ray Mata David Smart Joe Waldroup in his woodworking workshop Picasa Picasa Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands

Makers of the Southern Highland Craft Guild will convene at the organization's headquarters, the Folk Art Center, to showcase a variety of woodworking techniques at the annual Wood Day.

On Saturday, August 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors are invited to join more than 15 fine masters of wood as they demonstrate their craft. This event is free to the public and includes opportunities to get hands-on with basic woodworking techniques.

Member Fatie Atkinson of Clyde, North Carolina, will be bringing his unique stools to explain the process of joinery. Fatie's work holds an elegant and contemporary look with very functional items. "I try to blur the line between functionality and art. I like to see what I can get away with making it light and sturdy at the same time. It takes a lot of engineering to make that happen," he said.

This free event demonstrates the rigors and talent that goes into woodworking and serves the mission of the Guild in preserving a longtime culture and heritage. The following members will be demonstrating their skill and mastery of wood; Ronnie McMahan in carving, Warren Carpenter in turning bowls, Tom Gow in carving, Valerie Berlage in assembly and surface design, Tim Nester in hand-hewn bowls, Brian Brace in arts and crafts style furniture, Jeff Neil in shaker boxes, John Dickens in carving, Lee Entrekin in flutemaking and many more carvers from the WNC Carvers.

Admission to Wood Day and the Folk Art Center is free.

The Folk Art Center is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in east Asheville. Headquarters to the Southern Highland Craft Guild, the Center also houses three galleries, a library, a craft Shop and a Blue Ridge Parkway information desk and bookstore. For a complete list of makers participating in Wood Day, and to learn more about Southern Highland Craft Guild programs at the Folk Art Center call 828-298-7928 or visit craftguild.org/woodday.

The Southern Highland Craft Guild is a non-profit, educational organization established in 1930 to cultivate the crafts and makers of the Southern Highlands for the purpose of shared resources, education, marketing and conservation.