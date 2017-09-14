You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Flat Rock Playhouse

× Expand Flat Rock Playhouse Flat Rock Playhouse

With a year-round lineup of exciting shows, Hendersonville's Flat Rock Playhouse offers fun and entertainment for all ages. Along with shows on the mainstage, the theater puts on the Studio 52 Family Series at their downtown site, located at 125 S. Main St.

As part of the family series, the musical adaptation of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown will run through Sept. 24. Whether you're young in age or simply a kid at heart, you'll have a blast watching Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang take the stage.

Written by Clark Glesner and John Gordon, You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown premiered on Broadway in 1971. Its revival in 1999 starred the charming Kristin Chenoweth. The show went on to win two Tony Awards as well as three Drama Desk Awards. The musical also had two television adaptations in 1973 and 1985.

The Flat Rock Playhouse version of the show stars Neel Patrick Edwards as Charlie Brown. Edwards most recently played Chef Louis in this summer's rendition of The Little Mermaid. Sharing the stage are the second years from the 2017 Apprentice Company: Caleb Albert as Schroeder, Anthony J. Bruno as Snoopy, Iliana Garcia as Sally and Resa Mishina as Woodstock. Renée La Schiazza stars as Lucy and Ezekial Mercado, most recognizable as Scuttle from Disney’s The Little Mermaid, is Linus. The show is directed by Charlie Johnson and choreographed by Maddie Franke. Matthew Glover serves as resident music director.

Performances for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., matinees Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets range from $12.50 to $25 and can be purchased by calling the Playhouse box office at 828-696-0731, toll-free at 866-737-8008 or via the Flat Rock Playhouse website.

Take some time to travel to stunning Hendersonville, NC and enjoy the show!