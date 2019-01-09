Zoo welcomes new otters

North Georgia Zoo, in Cleveland, Georgia, is now home to two Asian small clawed otters, the smallest species of otter.

“These two adorable ladies are already swimming their way into their keeper’s hearts. As their names suggests, they are native to Asia. They are smart, fun-loving animals who are made to swim but also spend a lot of their time on land,” the zoo noted in a statement.

The zoo is currently holding a naming contest for the two, and welcomes suggestions at its Facebook page.

“They are ready to meet the world as they join North Georgia Zoo’s animal ambassador team who touch thousands of lives every year.”