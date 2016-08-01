The Women Who Embody the Smokies

Courtney Lix has penned plenty of words about the Smokies and the people who shaped their history. But over the course of time and words, she came to a realization—that female contributions to the Smokies have largely been “under-documented and under-appreciated.”

She aims to fix that oversight with the publication of No Place for the Weary Kind: Women of the Smokies. The book takes an in-depth look at the stories of 19 women with strong ties to the region—everyone from singer Dolly Parton to naturalist Ila Hatter to Cherokee basket weaver Lottie Queen Stamper.

“They loved the area in different ways—for their sustaining bounty of wild game and plants, for the scenic beauty found wandering hiking trails, for the artistic and musical traditions that fostered their own work—but each of their lives was shaped by the mountains in a profound way,” Lix says.

The book is available for $14.95 at park visitors centers and online at smokiesinformation.org. Proceeds benefit park programs and services.