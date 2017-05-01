May festival guide offers fun across Smokies

May 19-20

International Biscuit Festival

Knoxville, Tennessee

Biscuit Boulevard, Biscuit Bazaar, Miss or Mister Biscuit Pageant, biscuit baking contest, biscuit songwriting and biscuit art are some of the fun events at the International Biscuit Festival in Knoxville’s Market Square District.

For more: http://www.biscuitfest.com

May 27-June 4

Asheville Beer Week

Asheville, North Carolina

A wide variety of events will be available each day from May 27th to June 4th. Some of the activities include: Beer City Festival, Rage Yoga, live music, bottle releases, beer and food pairings, beer education workshops, and more. See full listing of events on our website.

http://avlbeerweek.com

Asheville Bread Festival

May 6-7

Asheville, North Carolina

Over 15 local artisan bakeries will be sampling and selling their breads at the Magnolia Building on Asheville’s A-B Tech campus.

The festival also includes workships, dinner and a master class. For more: http://www.ashevillebreadfestival.com

May

Wilderness Wildlife Week

May 9-13

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Outdoor enthusiasts and nature lovers will converge on Pigeon Forge and surrounding environs for a week of discovery and adventure during Wilderness Wildlife Week. The programs are free, and the huge array of outings, hands-on workshops and talks offer choices for all ages and interests. Look for us on select days at the LeConte Center. www.mypigeonforge.com/events/wilderness-wildlife-week.

May 20-21

Smoky Mountain Scottish Festival & Games

Maryville College, Tennessee

Bring Your Whole Family and join us for a weekend of authentic Scottish

Highland festivities right here in the east Tennessee. Kids under 16 get in free. No charge for parking.

For more: http://smokymountaingames.org/

Airing of the Quilts

May 13, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Franklin, North Carolina.

Mother’s Day "Airing of the Quilts" returns to Historic Downtown Franklin.

The event showcases the artistry of quilts with an outdoor, and indoor, quilt show.

You'll see many quilts displayed on the squares in Downtown Franklin and inside and outside participating downtown business.

For more: http://townoffranklinnc.com/airing-of-the-quilts.html